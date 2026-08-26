DDA opens 750 lifetime memberships at historic Roshanara Club

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More than a century after the Roshanara Club became part of Delhi’s sporting history, the iconic institution is set to open its doors to a new set of members, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announcing 750 lifetime memberships under a scheme directed by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

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The membership window will open online on August 28 and remain open until October 27, giving applicants two months to register for access to one of the Capital’s better-known sporting and recreational spaces.

The move brings together two strands of the club’s identity: its long sporting legacy and its present-day role as a facility offering sports, fitness, leisure and social amenities. The DDA said the initiative follows the L-G Sandhu’s emphasis on making sports and recreational facilities more accessible to people in Delhi, encouraging an active lifestyle and improving the quality of life of residents.

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Of the 750 memberships being offered, 400 are reserved for the non- government category at a charge of ₹12.50 lakh plus GST. Another 350 are available under the government and PSU category at ₹4 lakh plus GST.

For those who secure membership, the offering extends well beyond the use of a conventional club. The Roshanara Club has a main cricket pitch along with practice pitches, tennis and squash courts, basketball and badminton facilities, table tennis, pickleball, a swimming pool and a toddler’s pool. It also has a multi gym and fitness centre, besides yoga classes.

The sporting facilities are also linked to coaching opportunities. The club provides training by qualified coaches in select disciplines, while its cricket ground can be made available for matches, tournaments and sporting or corporate events. For members, that means the same premises can serve as a place to train, compete, exercise or simply spend leisure time.

The club’s other side is its Club House, where members will have access to a lounge, restaurant, café and dining areas, bar, banquet facilities, kids’ zone, billiards and card room. These facilities will be available under the applicable bye-laws and prescribed charges.

The registration for the scheme will begin at 12 noon on August 28 and close at 11:59 pm on October 27. Applicants can register and complete the payment process through the DDA Roshanara Club Membership registration portal.

But the significance of the move lies not only in the facilities being offered. Spread across 22 acres of green surroundings, the Roshanara Club carries a sporting history that predates its current DDA administration by decades. It is associated with the early history of Indian cricket and is recognised as the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The DDA officially took over the club on September 29, 2023. The new membership scheme, therefore, places a contemporary public access initiative against the backdrop of an institution with a long sporting legacy.

For Delhi residents, the change is less about adding another leisure option and more about widening access to a site where the Capital’s sporting past and present meet. The DDA says the lifetime membership is intended to support better utilisation of the club’s extensive sports and recreational infrastructure while providing members with access to outdoor and indoor sports, fitness and wellness activities, swimming, recreational games, dining and social spaces.

The initiative also fits into the DDA’s wider role in Delhi’s sports infrastructure. The authority currently has 18 sports complexes, four mini sports complexes and three public golf courses across the national capital.

At Roshanara, however, the pitch is not only about infrastructure. The club has witnessed more than a century of sporting history and is being positioned as a place where that legacy can continue alongside modern recreational use.

With 750 lifetime memberships now being opened for registration, the DDA is effectively creating a new chapter for a club that has long occupied a distinctive place in Delhi’s sporting landscape.