DDA opens lesser-known heritage sites to public through guided walks

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is expanding its heritage conservation efforts beyond individual monuments to bring lesser-known historical sites into regular public use. A guided walk at Sanjay Van on November 14 will mark the second event under a six-month heritage and nature walk initiative.

Organised in collaboration with the Delhi chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the walk will take visitors to five structures: a historic well, a large fortification, a small fortification, a bastion near the smaller fortification and the Lal Kot Wall. Registration is priced at Rs 500 per person, plus GST.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to make restored heritage structures more accessible to the public rather than simply promote them as tourist attractions. According to the DDA, the sites had been in a state of severe neglect before conservation and restoration work was undertaken.

Advertisement

At the historic well, masonry was repaired, debris was cleared from the shaft and a traditional-style timber shelter was installed. At the large fortification, stabilisation and excavation work exposed historical layers and created access along sections of the ramparts. The small fortification has also recently been conserved.

The initiative marks a shift from merely preserving monuments to creating opportunities for people to access and understand them. Under a six-month memorandum of understanding (MoU) with INTACH, 12 guided walks will be organised, with two walks every month across six locations: Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sultan Garhi, Tughlaqabad, Deer Park/Hauz Khas and the Northern Ridge.

Advertisement

The first walk was held at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on October 24.

The initiative is also linked to MPD-2047, which envisages heritage conservation alongside planned and sustainable urban development. It encourages heritage trails, cultural circuits and public activities.

A key challenge for the DDA will be to ensure that the restored structures remain accessible, properly interpreted and maintained after the guided-walk programme ends. While the current arrangement with INTACH is for six months, the authority has described the initiative as part of a broader effort to make Delhi’s heritage more accessible.

The Sanjay Van walk will also test whether restored but relatively lesser-known heritage sites can attract sustained public interest through curated tours rather than conventional tourist infrastructure.