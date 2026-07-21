DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / DDA opens lifetime membership for Dwarka Golf Course from July 21; 850 slots on offer

DDA opens lifetime membership for Dwarka Golf Course from July 21; 850 slots on offer

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:41 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Golf enthusiasts in Delhi will be able to apply for lifetime membership of the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) 18-hole championship Dwarka Golf Course from July 21, following directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Advertisement

The DDA has opened 850 lifetime memberships for the first time since the golf course was inaugurated in 2024, alongside its existing three-year and five-year tenure membership options.

Advertisement

The online application process will remain open for two months. Of the 850 lifetime memberships, 250 have been earmarked for the government category and 600 for the non-government category. Applicants will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 2,500, while successful applicants must deposit the applicable membership fee online within 30 days of receiving the offer of membership.

Advertisement

The lifetime membership fee has been fixed at Rs 3.50 lakh for the government category and Rs 7.50 lakh for the non-government category. The DDA will also continue offering three-year memberships at Rs 1.20 lakh (government) and Rs. 2.50 lakh (non-government), while five-year memberships are priced at Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 4.50 lakh, respectively.

If the number of eligible applications exceeds the available memberships in any category, allotments will be made through a computerised draw of lots. The DDA has also clarified that only one application per applicant will be accepted, and multiple applications will be rejected.

Advertisement

Spread across 158 acres in Sector 24, Dwarka, the 18-hole championship golf course stretches over 7,377 yards and features one of the country’s longest driving ranges, measuring 375 yards with 52 bays. The facility also includes North Shore SLT grass fairways—the first of their kind in India.

The golf complex is equipped with a clubhouse, restaurant, cafeteria, conference hall, multipurpose hall, tech studio, lecture hall, pro shops, equipment fitment studio, swimming pool, sauna and steam facilities. A golf academy is also being developed as a centre of excellence.

According to the DDA, the golf course is supported by a computerized automatic irrigation system, underground drainage network and stormwater recharge wells to promote efficient water use and conservation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts