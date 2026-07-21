DDA opens lifetime membership for Dwarka Golf Course from July 21; 850 slots on offer

Golf enthusiasts in Delhi will be able to apply for lifetime membership of the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) 18-hole championship Dwarka Golf Course from July 21, following directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Advertisement

The DDA has opened 850 lifetime memberships for the first time since the golf course was inaugurated in 2024, alongside its existing three-year and five-year tenure membership options.

Advertisement

The online application process will remain open for two months. Of the 850 lifetime memberships, 250 have been earmarked for the government category and 600 for the non-government category. Applicants will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 2,500, while successful applicants must deposit the applicable membership fee online within 30 days of receiving the offer of membership.

Advertisement

The lifetime membership fee has been fixed at Rs 3.50 lakh for the government category and Rs 7.50 lakh for the non-government category. The DDA will also continue offering three-year memberships at Rs 1.20 lakh (government) and Rs. 2.50 lakh (non-government), while five-year memberships are priced at Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 4.50 lakh, respectively.

If the number of eligible applications exceeds the available memberships in any category, allotments will be made through a computerised draw of lots. The DDA has also clarified that only one application per applicant will be accepted, and multiple applications will be rejected.

Advertisement

Spread across 158 acres in Sector 24, Dwarka, the 18-hole championship golf course stretches over 7,377 yards and features one of the country’s longest driving ranges, measuring 375 yards with 52 bays. The facility also includes North Shore SLT grass fairways—the first of their kind in India.

The golf complex is equipped with a clubhouse, restaurant, cafeteria, conference hall, multipurpose hall, tech studio, lecture hall, pro shops, equipment fitment studio, swimming pool, sauna and steam facilities. A golf academy is also being developed as a centre of excellence.

According to the DDA, the golf course is supported by a computerized automatic irrigation system, underground drainage network and stormwater recharge wells to promote efficient water use and conservation.