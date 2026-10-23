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Home / Delhi / DDA plans 12 walks at six sites

DDA plans 12 walks at six sites

 ₹500 for a guided walk through Delhi’s heritage

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:24 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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For ₹500 and a few hours, Delhi residents will soon be able to walk through some of the Capital’s historic and green spaces with heritage experts and guides explaining the stories behind them.The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will begin a six-month programme of heritage and nature walks on Saturday, with the first walk scheduled at 4 pm at Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

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The initiative, being organised with the Delhi chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), will cover six sites and include 12 walks, two every month.

The first walk will take participants through historic structures, architectural features and lesser-known stories associated with Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

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The programme is being taken up on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with the stated aim of creating greater awareness about the conservation of Delhi’s heritage and green spaces. The initiative follows the L-G’s recent heritage walk at Sanjay Van and the release of an e book on the heritage of the Delhi Ridge.

During the six-month programme, two walks each will be held at Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sultan Garhi, Tughlaqabad, Deer Park at Hauz Khas and Northern Ridge.

INTACH will prepare the routes, themes and historical material and arrange heritage experts and guides. The DDA will handle administrative arrangements, including entry and required permissions.

Each walk will have a maximum of 40 participants. Registration will be through the DDA portal, with the fee fixed at ₹500 per person per walk, plus the GST. The registration for the first Mehrauli walk has been opened through the link issued by the DDA.

The DDA said the initiative also reflects the emphasis in Master Plan Delhi 2047 on preserving historical heritage alongside planned urban development, with a particular effort to connect young people with Delhi’s history, architecture and natural heritage.

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