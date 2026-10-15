DDA plans 138-hectare education hub in Narela

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has proposed a 138-hectare education hub in Narela to support universities, research institutions, vocational training and start-ups under the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047).

The plan also envisages an integrated healthcare network, including specialised medical facilities, hospitals and medical colleges, to strengthen Delhi’s education and healthcare infrastructure.

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The proposals were discussed during the DDA’s ninth and 10th stakeholder consultations on Tuesday, held under the guidance of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The consultations focused on the planned development of education and medical hubs and sought stakeholders’ suggestions on the relevant provisions of the MPD-2047.

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The ninth consultation, on the education hub, was attended by representatives of the Delhi Government’s Education Department, schools, private universities and other educational institutions. The proposed hub in Narela is intended to promote research, innovation and skilled employment while supporting the development of a knowledge-based economy.

The master plan also provides for enhanced floor area ratio (FAR) for schools to facilitate additional extracurricular infrastructure in line with the National Education Policy. It permits standalone schools and training facilities for children with disabilities and special needs in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, besides allowing residential schools.

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The 10th consultation focused on the medical hub and was attended by representatives of healthcare institutions and the health departments of the Central and Delhi Governments. The plan envisages an integrated network of hospitals, medical colleges, speciality healthcare facilities and wellness centres across the Capital. It also seeks to strengthen Delhi’s position as a national healthcare hub and a destination for medical tourism through world class tertiary and super speciality healthcare facilities.

The proposed healthcare infrastructure includes de-addiction and drug rehabilitation centres, aftercare centres, early intervention centres, transitional care homes for recovery and respite care centres.

During the discussions, stakeholders sought clarity on basement use provisions and FAR calculations, and suggested rationalising planning norms for educational and healthcare facilities. Other issues included increasing ground coverage for schools, relaxing right of way requirements for existing nursery schools and nursing homes, reviewing parking norms for private schools and identifying suitable land in Narela for digital examination centres.

Stakeholders also called for identifying land for additional medical colleges in Delhi and aligning MPD-2047 provisions with the applicable norms of the National Medical Commission.