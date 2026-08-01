DDA plants over 1L native trees, shrubs across Capital

More than one lakh native trees and shrubs were planted across 77 locations in Delhi on Friday as part of the Delhi Development Authority’s massive single-day plantation drive.

Advertisement

The drive, one of the DDA’s largest coordinated plantation initiatives, was carried out simultaneously across parks, green spaces and Ridge areas in the Capital.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu led the drive at Kamla Nehru Ridge. He was joined by around 200 people, including college and school students, morning walkers and members of Residents’ Welfare Associations.

Advertisement

The L-G directed the DDA to replicate the model across Delhi’s other Ridges and turn such exercises into a regular, youth-led movement for ecological restoration. He underlined that it is the responsibility of the present generation to hand over an ecologically rich Delhi to those who come after.

Sandhu also asked the DDA to move beyond one-off drives and ensure that the saplings planted survive. He directed the DDA to appoint nodal officers for every plantation site.

Advertisement

The plantation at Kamla Nehru Ridge focused on indigenous species suited to Delhi’s ecology such as Dhok, Amaltas, Dhak and Gamhar. The DDA said the choice of native species was aimed at restoring the Ridge’s original flora, strengthening biodiversity and improving wildlife habitats.

Plantation activities were also conducted at 76 other locations, including Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Aastha Kunj Park, Sanjay Van, green belts and parks in Narela, district parks in Paschim Puri and Hauz Khas, Vasant Udyan and Dilshad Garden Deer Park.

Sandhu also reviewed hydrological restoration work at the Serpentine Lake and Butterfly Conservatory during his visit to the Kamla Nehru Ridge.

The DDA’s plantation programme is also linked to the “70 Lakh Plantation Mission” launched under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on July 7. The Authority has been assigned the target of planting 23 lakh indigenous saplings across the National Capital, including 1,81,700 trees and shrubs in the Ridge areas during the current plantation season.