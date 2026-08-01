DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / DDA plants over 1L native trees, shrubs across Capital

DDA plants over 1L native trees, shrubs across Capital

L-G calls for youth-led push to restore Delhi’s ecology

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:30 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu plants a sapling during a mega plantation drive at Kamla Nehru Ridge in New Delhi on Friday.
Advertisement

More than one lakh native trees and shrubs were planted across 77 locations in Delhi on Friday as part of the Delhi Development Authority’s massive single-day plantation drive.

Advertisement

The drive, one of the DDA’s largest coordinated plantation initiatives, was carried out simultaneously across parks, green spaces and Ridge areas in the Capital.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu led the drive at Kamla Nehru Ridge. He was joined by around 200 people, including college and school students, morning walkers and members of Residents’ Welfare Associations.

Advertisement

The L-G directed the DDA to replicate the model across Delhi’s other Ridges and turn such exercises into a regular, youth-led movement for ecological restoration. He underlined that it is the responsibility of the present generation to hand over an ecologically rich Delhi to those who come after.

Sandhu also asked the DDA to move beyond one-off drives and ensure that the saplings planted survive. He directed the DDA to appoint nodal officers for every plantation site.

Advertisement

The plantation at Kamla Nehru Ridge focused on indigenous species suited to Delhi’s ecology such as Dhok, Amaltas, Dhak and Gamhar. The DDA said the choice of native species was aimed at restoring the Ridge’s original flora, strengthening biodiversity and improving wildlife habitats.

Plantation activities were also conducted at 76 other locations, including Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Aastha Kunj Park, Sanjay Van, green belts and parks in Narela, district parks in Paschim Puri and Hauz Khas, Vasant Udyan and Dilshad Garden Deer Park.

Sandhu also reviewed hydrological restoration work at the Serpentine Lake and Butterfly Conservatory during his visit to the Kamla Nehru Ridge.

The DDA’s plantation programme is also linked to the “70 Lakh Plantation Mission” launched under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on July 7. The Authority has been assigned the target of planting 23 lakh indigenous saplings across the National Capital, including 1,81,700 trees and shrubs in the Ridge areas during the current plantation season.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts