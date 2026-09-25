Delhi authority proposes key land-use change in Zone-D, allows 30 days for objections

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has proposed a major land-use change for a 24,400-square-metre railway plot adjoining Naval Headquarters and the Central Government residential area, opening the possibility of the strategically located parcel being used for residential development.

In a public notice issued on September 23, the DDA proposed modifying the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 and the Zonal Development Plan of Zone-D. The plot, identified as Plot-Y, is currently designated for ‘Transportation T3 (Circular-Rail)’ under MPD-2047. Under the proposed modification, its land use would be changed to ‘Residential’.

Advertisement

The parcel is bounded by Naval Headquarters and Central Government housing to the north, an existing railway track to the south, East G Avenue Road to the east and Africa Avenue Road to the west.

Advertisement

The DDA has invited objections and suggestions from the public within 30 days. Responses can be submitted via the DDA’s MPD-2047 portal or in writing to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary, DDA.