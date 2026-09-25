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Home / Delhi / Delhi authority proposes key land-use change in Zone-D, allows 30 days for objections

Delhi authority proposes key land-use change in Zone-D, allows 30 days for objections

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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n a public notice issued on September 23, the DDA proposed modifying the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 and the Zonal Development Plan of Zone-D.
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has proposed a major land-use change for a 24,400-square-metre railway plot adjoining Naval Headquarters and the Central Government residential area, opening the possibility of the strategically located parcel being used for residential development.

In a public notice issued on September 23, the DDA proposed modifying the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 and the Zonal Development Plan of Zone-D. The plot, identified as Plot-Y, is currently designated for ‘Transportation T3 (Circular-Rail)’ under MPD-2047. Under the proposed modification, its land use would be changed to ‘Residential’.

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The parcel is bounded by Naval Headquarters and Central Government housing to the north, an existing railway track to the south, East G Avenue Road to the east and Africa Avenue Road to the west.

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The DDA has invited objections and suggestions from the public within 30 days. Responses can be submitted via the DDA’s MPD-2047 portal or in writing to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary, DDA.

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