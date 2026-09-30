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Home / Delhi / DDA puts MPD 2047 land use map online, brings plot-level information within public reach

DDA puts MPD 2047 land use map online, brings plot-level information within public reach

GIS-based map allows residents to check designated land use, planning zones and other details without visiting civic offices

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:35 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Delhi residents can now check the designated land use of an area or property under the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2047 without visiting a civic office or relying on a third party, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) making the plan available through a GIS-based interactive digital map.

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The move, made on the directions of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, puts location-specific land use information online and allows users to search an area or property, zoom down to plot level and identify its designated land use.

The map, available on the DDA website under the “Master Plan for Delhi 2047” section, brings several planning layers onto one platform. These include Land Pooling Areas and Transit Oriented Development zones, besides layers covering Dwarka Sub City, Rohini Project Layout, PM UDAY Colonies and DDA parks. The MPD 2047 layer shows proposed land use across different parts of Delhi.

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For a resident trying to understand what a particular property or its surroundings are designated for, the map provides nine major categories: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Recreation, Transport, Utility, Government, Public and Semi Public Facilities, and Agriculture and Water Body. Each has separate colour coding.

The platform also goes beyond viewing. Users can measure distances and dimensions, including the width or length of a road or plot, and make drawings or sketches for personal reference and analysis.

The DDA said the digital map is designed to be continuously updated as new data becomes available. It is also intended to help planners, professionals, government agencies and other stakeholders access information for preliminary planning and infrastructure and development related assessments.

The authority said bringing the information onto a single digital platform would improve access and transparency, while also providing a base for integrating spatial data across agencies and supporting better coordination in urban planning.

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