DDA records 80 per cent rise in flat sales

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For the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the first seven months of the current financial year have brought a sharp rise in housing sales, with Narela accounting for more than 90% of the flats sold between April and October 2026.

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Authority sold 9,332 flats during the period, against 5,198 in the corresponding seven months of the previous financial year, an increase of 4,134 units or nearly 80%, according to figures released by the DDA on Wednesday.

The growth is particularly visible across the lower, middle and higher income categories. Sales in all three segments during the first seven months of 2026-27 have already exceeded their respective totals for the entire previous financial year.

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In the Low Income Group (LIG) category, the DDA sold 5,171 flats between April and October, against 3,547 during the whole of 2025-26. Middle Income Group (MIG) sales stood at 1,704, compared with 1,580 in the previous financial year, while High Income Group (HIG) sales more than doubled to 820 from 404.

Narela has emerged as the biggest contributor to this increase, accounting for over 90% of the total sales so far this financial year. The area's growing residential appeal comes amid infrastructure development, including the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the upcoming Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor.

The proposed 138-hectare Education Hub in Sectors G2 to G6, where land has been allotted to several universities and educational institutions, along with the Narela Sports Complex, green spaces and other civic amenities, are also part of the area's planned development.

Alongside the sales push, the DDA has extended the booking period for its ongoing First Come First Serve housing schemes until December 31. These include the Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 and Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026.

The Authority has also highlighted online booking, freehold ownership and ready-to-move-in flats as features of its housing schemes. Prospective buyers can access the schemes through its Awaas portal.