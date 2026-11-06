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Home / Delhi / DDA sports cup should be regular event, says Delhi L-G Sandhu

DDA sports cup should be regular event, says Delhi L-G Sandhu

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:32 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu. File
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday called for the DDA University Sports Cup to become a regular feature of the Capital’s sporting calendar, saying an active, sports-oriented youth population would play a key role in realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the inaugural DDA University Sports Cup, alongside Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, the L-G congratulated the participating universities and medal winners.

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He praised Delhi Technological University (DTU) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for bringing together 10 universities on a common sporting platform.

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Highlighting the importance of sports in shaping young people, Sandhu said, “As Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji emphasises, sports build character, resilience and determination.”

He particularly praised the Kabaddi final, saying it showcased “agility, grit and teamwork”.

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Expressing hope that the tournament would become a regular fixture on Delhi’s sporting calendar, he said it would provide university students with greater opportunities to showcase their talent.

The L-G also inaugurated the Siddharth Research and Tribology Centre at DTU in the presence of Sood.

The 4,000-sq-ft, state-of-the-art facility has been established through a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by Siddharth Grease and Lubes, led by DTU alumnus Sudhir Sachdeva.

The centre is expected to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and promote advanced research and innovation in tribology, energy efficiency and sustainable manufacturing.

Emphasising the importance of linking academic research with practical applications, Sandhu described the facility as a significant step towards translating knowledge into tangible outcomes.

The two engagements brought together the themes of youth development, sporting excellence and technological innovation, with the L-G underscoring the importance of providing young people with platforms to develop their capabilities both on and off the field.

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