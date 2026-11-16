DDA to celebrate 3-day World Heritage Week from Nov 19

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will organise a three-day celebration of World Heritage Week from November 19 to 21 at three prominent heritage locations in the Capital, featuring heritage walks, cultural performances and traditional art workshops.

The celebrations, being organised on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, will be held at Deer Park in Hauz Khas on November 19, Mehrauli Archaeological Park on November 20 and Coronation Park on November 21. The initiative aims to connect people, particularly students and the younger generation, with Delhi's historical and cultural legacy.

The programme will begin on November 19 with a heritage walk for school students at Deer Park, Hauz Khas, organised in association with the INTACH Delhi Chapter. Participants will explore historical structures, including Bagh-I-Alam ka Gumbad, Kali Gumti, Tohfe Wala Gumbad and Munda Gumbad, besides the Hauz Khas Tank and Fort. The walk will also highlight the historical significance of these structures and the importance of rejuvenating and conserving water bodies.

On November 20, a heritage walk for the general public will be organised at Mehrauli Archaeological Park. It will cover prominent monuments such as Jamali Kamali, Metcalfe Folly (Balban's Tomb), Metcalfe Boathouse and Quli Khan's Tomb, along with Mehrauli Interpretation Centre. The day will conclude with a cultural evening featuring renowned international violin player Johar Ali Khan.

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The final day, November 21, will focus on heritage and creativity at Coronation Park. A heritage talk for students from Delhi University and Dr BR Ambedkar University will explore themes of heritage and sustainability, including iconography in Indian art and architectural heritage. The programme will also feature block printing and calligraphy workshops, giving students an opportunity to experience traditional art forms through hands on activities.

The celebrations are part of DDA’s broader efforts to promote heritage awareness under the vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”. Earlier in April, the authority observed the International Day of Monuments and Sites at Mehrauli Archaeological Park through activities for students and the general public.

The DDA has also signed a six-month memorandum of understanding with INTACH Delhi Chapter to organise 12 guided heritage walks across six locations - Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sultan Garhi, Tughlaqabad, Deer Park and the Northern Ridge, with two walks planned at each site. The initiative began with a walk at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on October 24, followed by another at Sanjay Van on November 14.

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The authority said it would continue organising programmes and activities to encourage people to explore and appreciate Delhi's historical and cultural heritage, while ensuring its preservation for future generations.