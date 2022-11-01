DDA to name two halls after Sardar Patel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

The Delhi Development Authority today said it would name two newly readied community halls in Rohini after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The halls were inaugurated on Monday by Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Costing Rs 11.30 crore, these halls in Rohini’s Sector 18 and Sector 19 are equipped with a party area, library, gymnasium, elevators, senior citizen room, children’s play area and parking facilities, officials said.

“These community halls will be named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (on the request of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta) paying tribute to India’s first home minister on his birth anniversary,” Saxena was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the DDA.

Saxena said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given Delhi an opportunity to host the G-20 summit and so, “We should show the world that Delhi is not only the capital of the country but is also an excellent host, committed to its guests.”