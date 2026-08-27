DDA to offer 1,287 HIG-MIG flats in Narela with 25 pc discount

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to open bookings for 1,287 HIG and MIG flats in Narela under its "Nagrik Awas Yojana, giving prospective homebuyers an opportunity to purchase ready-to-move-in homes with a 25 per cent discount. Booking will begin at noon on August 28, 2026.

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The flats are located in Sector A1 to A4, Pocket 3 and Pocket 4 of Narela. The scheme is being offered on a “first-come, first-serve” basis, making the timing of booking important for applicants looking to secure a flat.

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After the 25 per cent discount, Pocket 3 has 230 HIG flats priced around Rs 1 crore, while Pocket 4 has 267 HIG flats priced at Rs 96.86 lakh. For MIG buyers, Pocket 3 has 386 flats priced at Rs 73.02 lakh and Pocket 4 has 404 flats priced at Rs 73.71 lakh.

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Those interested can access details, registration and booking through the DDA's official website and its e-services portal. The DDA has also provided a helpline, 1800110332, for assistance.