DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / DDA to offer 1,287 HIG-MIG flats in Narela with 25 pc discount

DDA to offer 1,287 HIG-MIG flats in Narela with 25 pc discount

Bookings to open on August 28

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:37 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to open bookings for 1,287 HIG and MIG flats in Narela under its "Nagrik Awas Yojana, giving prospective homebuyers an opportunity to purchase ready-to-move-in homes with a 25 per cent discount. Booking will begin at noon on August 28, 2026.

Advertisement

The flats are located in Sector A1 to A4, Pocket 3 and Pocket 4 of Narela. The scheme is being offered on a “first-come, first-serve” basis, making the timing of booking important for applicants looking to secure a flat.

Advertisement

After the 25 per cent discount, Pocket 3 has 230 HIG flats priced around Rs 1 crore, while Pocket 4 has 267 HIG flats priced at Rs 96.86 lakh. For MIG buyers, Pocket 3 has 386 flats priced at Rs 73.02 lakh and Pocket 4 has 404 flats priced at Rs 73.71 lakh.

Advertisement

Those interested can access details, registration and booking through the DDA's official website and its e-services portal. The DDA has also provided a helpline, 1800110332, for assistance.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts