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Home / Delhi / DDA to offer 2,516 Narela LIG flats at Rs 15 lakh

DDA to offer 2,516 Narela LIG flats at Rs 15 lakh

Registration opens on Oct 14, booking from Oct 20

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced 2,516 low-income group (LIG) flats in Narela under its DDA Housing Investment Scheme 2026, with a 25 per cent discount bringing the estimated starting price below Rs 15 lakh.

The offer is significant for low-income homebuyers because it puts a DDA flat within a price bracket that is considerably lower than the headline prices usually associated with home ownership in Delhi. However, the advertised price is only an estimate and does not include certain additional charges.

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The scheme covers 1,020 flats in Pocket 3 of Sectors G-2 to G-6 and another 1,496 flats in Pocket 6. Both categories have an estimated plinth area of 49.90 sq m. After the discount, the estimated starting prices are Rs 15.01 lakh and Rs 14.95 lakh, respectively.

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The DDA has cautioned that the number of flats may increase or decrease. The final price of an individual flat will also depend on its actual plinth area and may therefore differ from the estimated price.

Registration will open on October 14, while booking will begin at noon on October 20 through the DDA housing portal. The scheme brochure will be available from noon on October 13.

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Applicants must pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,500, while Rs 1 lakh will have to be deposited for booking. Those already registered on the DDA housing portal will not need to register again.

For buyers, the final cost is likely to be higher than the advertised starting price. The DDA said maintenance charges, water connection charges and, where applicable, conversion charges are not included.

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