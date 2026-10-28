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Home / Delhi / DDA University Sports Cup kicks off

DDA University Sports Cup kicks off

10 varsities from Capital to compete in five team sports

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood during the inauguration of the DDA University Sports Cup 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday.
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The DDA University Sports Cup 2026 was inaugurated at the DDA Roshanara Club on Tuesday, bringing together 10 universities from across the Capital to compete in five team sports in both men's and women's categories.

The tournament, jointly organised by Delhi Technological University (DTU) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), will see matches being held from October 28 to November 2 at the DTU Sports Complex.

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Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Education Minister Ashish Sood.

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The participating institutions include DTU, Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), Delhi Teachers University and Delhi Sports University. Students will compete in hockey, basketball, football, kabaddi and cricket.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya described the initiative as an important step towards promoting sports and fitness among young people. He urged student athletes to pursue excellence through discipline and dedication while highlighting India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games and the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

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L-G Sandhu emphasised the role of sports in developing teamwork, discipline and resilience among students. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on sportsmanship, he said sports was not merely about becoming champions but also about learning to become better competitors.

Sandhu said the tournament would provide a common platform for universities across Delhi and encourage students to develop team spirit while learning to accept victory and defeat with equal grace.

Education Minister Ashish Sood credited the L-G with conceiving the initiative to improve university students’ access to DDA sports facilities. He also congratulated the DTU and DDA for bringing institutions together and highlighted the importance of youth participation in India's development.

DTU Vice-Chancellor Prateek Sharma said the inter-university championship aimed to foster camaraderie, discipline, resilience and healthy competition among students.

DDA Vice-Chairman N Saravana Kumar, former Olympian Ashok Kumar and vice-chancellors of participating universities were also present at the inauguration.

The opening ceremony featured a flag march by university contingents, unveiling of the tournament trophy and cultural performances. Wrestler Deepak Punia and athlete Ashima Ahlawat also attended the event.

The ceremony concluded with a women's cricket exhibition match, ahead of the competitive fixtures beginning on Wednesday.

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