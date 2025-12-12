DDA unveils plan for houseboat convention centre at Baansera

Delhiites will soon have a new venue—right in the heart of the city—to host meetings, conferences and dine at. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning a House Boat Convention Centre at Baansera Park, part of initiatives by Delhi L-G VK Saxena to transform the Yamuna floodplains into a public space and involve citizens in its upkeep.

The project, for which tenders will be floated soon, is designed to blend with the ecological character of the floodplain. Construction is expected to be completed within 180 days of the contract being awarded, targeting May or June 2026.

The House Boat, approximately nine metres tall, will have four levels—ground, lower, middle and upper decks. Entirely made of bio-degradable wood, including timber piling, the structure will avoid concrete and steel. Deodar will form the base, cedar the superstructure, walnut for carvings, and chinar wood for ceilings and interior wall panels.

Windows will feature cedar sash frames with glass panes, while columns, railings, arches and exterior walls will have intricate Persian-style carvings.

Inside, the facility will include a meeting space for 15-20 people, a reception and waiting area, dining facilities with a pantry and gallery space.

Engineered wood flooring, fire-resistant walls, ceramic tile backsplashes and fire-rated doors will ensure safety and durability, while interiors will follow the carved-wood theme throughout.

Unlike traditional houseboats, this one will be permanently fixed to the ground. The DDA expects the structure to have a lifespan of 50 years.

After the bidding process, the contractor will make a presentation to ensure all technical and design requirements are met, setting the stage for a unique, eco-conscious space in the heart of Delhi.