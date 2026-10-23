DDU Marg in Delhi bears the brunt of civic apathy

Just a stone's throw from prominent institutions such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), Indian National Science Academy (INSA) and Dyal Singh Public Library, a stretch of DDU Marg presents a troubling picture of civic neglect.

Waterlogged roads, flooded footpaths, open and overflowing drains and missing streetlights have turned everyday movement into an ordeal for commuters, pedestrians and shopkeepers, even as questions over responsibility for the deteriorating conditions remain unresolved.

Advertisement

A ground visit by The Tribune found water accumulated along the road and adjoining footpaths following a pipeline burst that occurred several days ago. The stagnant water has made it difficult for pedestrians to use the footpaths, while commuters passing through the stretch continue to face inconvenience. The situation has also affected shopkeepers operating in the vicinity.

Advertisement

What makes the situation more concerning is that the pipeline had reportedly been repaired earlier. However, according to local shopkeepers, the work was left incomplete, with the excavated portion neither properly filled nor restored. They alleged that the failure to complete the repairs contributed to the recurrence of the problem.

“The pipeline had been repaired earlier, but the work was not completed properly. The pit dug up during the repair was left unattended, and the area was never properly restored. Now, the pipeline has burst again, creating problems for shopkeepers and people passing through the area. Had the authorities ensured proper repairs in the first place, the situation could have been avoided,” said a nearby shopkeeper.

Advertisement

The pipeline burst, however, is only part of a larger civic problem confronting the locality. Shopkeepers pointed towards open and overflowing drains and missing streetlights, alleging that these issues have persisted for a long time despite repeated complaints to the authorities.

Another shopkeeper said, “The damaged pipeline is not the only problem here. Missing streetlights and open, overflowing drains have been major concerns in the area for a long time. We have raised these issues and lodged complaints with the authorities on several occasions, but no concrete action has been taken. The situation continues to worsen, while the authorities appear to be turning a blind eye to our problems.”

While the water continues to accumulate on the road, fixing responsibility for the damaged pipeline remains another challenge. An official contacted over the matter maintained that neither the water supply pipeline nor the sewer line fell under their jurisdiction, pointing instead towards the authorities responsible for their maintenance.

“Both the water supply pipeline and the sewer line do not fall under our jurisdiction. The issue concerning the damaged pipeline needs to be looked into by the authorities responsible for its maintenance. As far as the previous repair work is concerned, I request you to share the exact location, photographs and videos of the affected area so that the matter can be looked into,” the official said.

The official also confirmed that his wife, Kiran Bala, is the councillor from the area.

The situation has brought into focus not just the condition of civic infrastructure but also the lack of clarity over which agency is responsible for addressing the complaints. For shopkeepers and commuters, the immediate concern remains the same: a road and footpaths affected by waterlogging, alongside other civic problems that they say have gone unresolved for months.

Despite repeated attempts by The Tribune, the Delhi Jal Board did not respond to requests for comment.