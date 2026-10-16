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Home / Delhi / Dead fish found along Yamuna banks in Burari

Dead fish found along Yamuna banks in Burari

Cause of deaths yet to be established

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Dead fish near the Yamuna banks in Burari. New Delhi Nature Society X Handle
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Thousands of dead fish were found along the banks of the Yamuna near Burari in North Delhi on Wednesday, raising fresh concerns over the river’s water quality and aquatic ecosystem.

The New Delhi Nature Society shared photographs and videos of the incident on X on Thursday, showing dead fish along the riverbank. The organisation said the specific cause of the deaths had not been established.

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“Locals allege that the deaths might be linked to chemical waste discharged from Haryana through canals,” the society said in its post, clarifying that the allegation had not been confirmed.

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According to the society, mass fish deaths can indicate ecological stress, including deteriorating water quality, low levels of dissolved oxygen and the presence of toxic substances. The cause of the deaths, however, remains unclear.

The incident comes amid continued concerns over pollution in the Yamuna, which has faced persistent challenges despite repeated efforts to clean the river.

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A similar incident was reported near Burari in May last year, when visuals showed thousands of dead fish floating in the river. At the time, locals had attributed the deaths to chemical waste allegedly discharged from Haryana, while reports pointed to high pollution levels.

In May this year, hundreds of fish also died at Sanjay Lake in East Delhi amid a heatwave and falling water levels. Experts had cited high temperatures, concentrated pollutants and declining dissolved oxygen levels as possible contributing factors.

The latest incident has once again drawn attention to the vulnerability of aquatic life in Delhi’s water bodies. However, no official findings establishing the cause of the fish deaths were available at the time of filing this report.

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