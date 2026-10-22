‘Dead letter box’ method, encrypted chats used to plan Tiger’s car firing

A “dead letter box” system to collect and transport firearms, encrypted communication and a relationship allegedly used to persuade a woman to join the operation were part of the planning behind the October 18 firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, according to the police investigation.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four alleged members of a weapons supply syndicate linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang operative Anil Pandit — Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita — for allegedly supplying a weapon to the three shooters involved in the incident.

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According to police sources, Kunal and Sumit travelled to Amritsar around two weeks before the firing to collect a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from a location specified by Pandit. The spot was a “dead letter box”, a pre-arranged location where weapons or other items are left for another person to retrieve without the two parties meeting.

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The two men allegedly did not know who had placed the weapons at the location, police sources said, indicating the use of an arrangement intended to keep those involved in the supply chain separated.

Pandit allegedly paid Kunal and Sumit between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 for the assignment. The duo then paid Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 to Radha and Babita to transport the weapons to Mumbai, according to the sources.

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Investigators have also found that Kunal allegedly used his relationship with Radha to involve her in the operation. He had met her around two months before the firing and developed a relationship with her. He allegedly disclosed his activities to her before persuading her to accompany Babita to Mumbai with the weapon, police sources said.

The investigation has also traced Kunal’s alleged links with Pandit to the period after his release from Sonipat jail in July. According to police sources, a friend introduced the two, following which they began communicating through an encrypted application.

The sequence of events, from Kunal’s alleged contact with Pandit and the collection of ammunition in Amritsar to the transportation of the weapon to Mumbai, has emerged as a key part of the investigation into the alleged planning behind the firing.