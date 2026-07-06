Dead lizard found in mid-day meal at west Delhi government school; probe on

A dead lizard was allegedly found in the mid-day meal served to students at a government school in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation, officials said on Monday.

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The incident occurred on Friday during the distribution of the mid-day meal at Sarvodaya Co-educational Vidyalaya in Hari Nagar. After two or three servings had been distributed, a school helper noticed a dead lizard in the food, following which distribution was stopped immediately.

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Food samples were collected for examination and an FIR was registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Hari Nagar police station.

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No student or staff member has reported falling ill, suffering food poisoning or experiencing any other adverse health effects following the incident.

Further investigation is under way.