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Home / Delhi / Dead lizard found in mid-day meal at west Delhi government school; probe on

Dead lizard found in mid-day meal at west Delhi government school; probe on

No student or staff member has reported falling ill, suffering food poisoning or experiencing any other adverse health effects following the incident

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:15 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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A dead lizard was allegedly found in the mid-day meal served to students at a government school in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation, officials said on Monday.

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The incident occurred on Friday during the distribution of the mid-day meal at Sarvodaya Co-educational Vidyalaya in Hari Nagar. After two or three servings had been distributed, a school helper noticed a dead lizard in the food, following which distribution was stopped immediately.

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Food samples were collected for examination and an FIR was registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Hari Nagar police station.

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No student or staff member has reported falling ill, suffering food poisoning or experiencing any other adverse health effects following the incident.

Further investigation is under way.

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