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Home / Delhi / Death toll rises to 3 in Dwarka Expressway accident

Death toll rises to 3 in Dwarka Expressway accident

A speeding car coming from the Delhi side ploughed into four labourers; impact was so severe that two of them died on the spot

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:58 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Two persons were killed on the spot and three others, including the car driver, were injured after a Delhi University student driving a Chevrolet Beat ploughed into four labourers working on the Dwarka Expressway near Shriram Chowk in the wee hours of Thursday. iStock photo
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Contractor Sunil Chand, who was injured in a severe road accident near Shriram Chowk on the Dwarka Expressway in the wee hours of Thursday, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Friday. With his death, the toll in the accident has risen to three.

Two persons were killed on the spot and three others, including the car driver, were injured after a Delhi University student driving a Chevrolet Beat ploughed into four labourers working on the Dwarka Expressway near Shriram Chowk in the wee hours of Thursday.

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The car driver was identified as Vedan Khanna, 20. He also sustained injuries and was referred to Fortis Hospital after receiving first aid.

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According to the police, the accident occurred around 3 am while work was underway to install iron grills to secure a divider near Shriram Chowk. All four labourers were engaged in the installation work. After positioning the grill, two of them were tightening the screws while the other two were holding it in place.

Meanwhile, a speeding car coming from the Delhi side ploughed into the labourers standing near the crash barrier. The impact was so severe that two of them died on the spot.

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The other two labourers, who were tightening the screws, saw the car approaching and jumped over the green belt in the middle of the expressway in an attempt to save themselves. However, the car veered out of control and struck them as well before coming to a halt after crashing into a wall. The driver also sustained serious injuries and the car was badly damaged.

Following the accident, locals and the police rushed the three injured persons to Vibrant Hospital, where they were undergoing treatment. The police impounded the car and initiated an investigation.

The deceased were identified as Bijendra Singh (55) and Om Prakash alias Pappu (55), both residents of Sarvanna village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Sunil Chand and Ramkumar, who sustained serious injuries, were admitted to the hospital. Sunil Chand succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday.

Following the post-mortem examinations on Friday, the bodies of all three deceased were handed over to their families. The Bajghera police are investigating the matter.

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