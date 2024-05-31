Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs to burns in Delhi hospital fire

New Delhi, May 31
Death toll in a fire in an east Delhi neonatal hospital rose to seven on Friday after a 50-day-old infant, who was rescued from the incident site, succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment, police said.
“A 50-day-old girl child was under treatment. She succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning. Further investigation has been initiated,” a senior police officer said.
On May 26, the fire tragedy at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar claimed the lives of six newborns and left five babies injured.
Five oxygen cylinders had exploded after the fire broke out at the hospital.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna remanded in 7-day police custody
33-year-old Prajwal has been booked in three cases of sexual...
GDP grows 7.8 per cent in March quarter, 8.2 per cent in FY’24
China has registered economic growth of 5.3 per cent in firs...
Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital
The plea, filed by Delhi's Water Minister Atishi, has made t...
Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal
Addresses a virtual press conference
Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard
The matter pertains to construction and running of Jang-E-Az...