Decomposed body found

PTI

New Delhi: The decomposed body of a man was found near West Delhi’s Madipur Metro station, the police said on Thursday. A call was received around 9:45 am about a body lying near the Metro station. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, a senior police officer said. An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. Efforts are on to identify the victim, the police added. The police said investigation into the matter was going on. PTI

Animal remains found, probe on

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has launched an investigation after animal remnants, suspected to be of cattle, were found in a vacant plot in North Delhi’s Burari area on Thursday, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena said, “Acting on a call, a team from the Burari police station reached the spot. On the spot at Garg Enclave, there were animal remnants in the field.” A Forensic Science Laboratory team photographed the spot and took biological exhibits from the spot. Animal remnants have been taken to Gazipur MCD Centre, the Deputy Commissioner of Police added. An FIR under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act has been registered, he said. “Further investigation into the matter has been started,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police added.