Deepening India, Oz sporting ties highlighted as global summit opens

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) TURF-2025, the 15th Global Sports Summit, opened in New Delhi on Friday to outline India’s next decade of sporting growth. The event also underscored an expanding strategic partnership with Australia, the summit’s partner country for the year.

The inaugural session witnessed the launch of the FICCI knowledge report ‘Sporting India Rising’ as well as the India-Australia Strategy for Sports Collaboration, signalling a renewed push for high performance pathways, sports science, technology and innovation.

The session also featured a significant moment as Indian athletics legend and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha was honoured with the FICCI Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to the Indian sports arena.

Receiving the award, PT Usha said, “Indian sport rises when we rise together. Talent exists in every corner of the country, but opportunity must reach every child. Our focus must remain on the athlete, clear pathways, strong systems, fair selections and support rooted in science, nutrition and mental strength. India is full of young dreamers, and it is our responsibility to ensure their dreams matter. With global partnerships, especially with countries like Australia, and with disciplined governance at every level, we can shape a new generation of champions. This is how athletes rise, and this is how a nation rises through sport.”

Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Department of Sports, emphasised the country’s long term ambition. He said, “India’s sporting progress depends on one principle, an athlete focused, coach led ecosystem supported by every stakeholder. Collaboration between the Centre, states, industry and federations is essential, and platforms like FICCI TURF help drive that alignment. With new reforms, stronger grassroots systems and a push for sports science and technology, we now have a real window of opportunity. Our ambition is clear, by 2036, India must be ready not just to bid for the Olympic Games, but to compete as a top-10 nation. With innovation and collective effort, this is within reach.”

A key session titled ‘Pitching Partnerships, India Australia Synergies in Sports Development’ highlighted the growing potential of bilateral cooperation. Panelists, including Roshena Campbell, David Gallop, Neil Maxwell and Kshitij Punj, discussed opportunities in stadium innovation, multi-use sports infrastructure, technology-led grassroots development and wider trade and talent exchange.

Moderator Molina Asthana noted cricket as a symbolic bridge between the two nations, while Gallop remarked on the strength of bilateral sporting enthusiasm, saying, “Just a couple of Saturdays ago, India played Australia in an ODI in Sydney, drawing over 40,000 fans, proof of how our nations come together for great sporting moments.”

Campbell said, “Our cities thrive when we bring together diverse communities through sport. It opens doors for talent, investment and deeper connections.”