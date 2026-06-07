Deepfakes emerge from CJP protest in Delhi; police working to identify AI videos

After protests by the social media fame Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Delhi Police have reported and identified a surge of AI-generated content circulating online with various misleading claims.

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The most recent example was a video alleging the theft of 93 mobile phones from the protest site on Sunday. Following its circulation on social media, Delhi Police issued a clarification stating that the claim is factually incorrect.

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“Citizens are advised not to circulate unverified information and to rely on official sources for authentic updates,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) posted on X.

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This is factually incorrect that 93 mobile phones were stolen during the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar on 06.06.2026. Citizens are advised not to circulate unverified information and to rely on official sources for authentic updates. — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) June 7, 2026

DCP Sachin Sharma confirmed to The Tribune that multiple inaccurate claims were circulated during the protest and that AI-generated content is also being shared on social media to gain traction.

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“We are removing such AI-generated content by issuing rebuttals on accounts posting such misinformation and disinformation regarding the protests,” Sharma said.

The DCP has advised the citizens to not spread such content further and report it to the authorities and remain vigilant.

Sharma also added that the social media team of the Delhi Police is keeping a vigil on such content.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday thanked the "thousands" of people who participated in the protest at Jantar Mantar and warned that the agitation would continue if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was not removed from office or did not resign within seven days.

The remarks come a day after the CJP organised a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Pradhan's resignation. The demonstration drew participants from several states, according to the organisers, and featured speeches by students, educators and activists who criticised the Centre's handling of education-related issues.