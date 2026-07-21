DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 'Deeply insensitive': CJP removes spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya over burger video

'Deeply insensitive': CJP removes spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya over burger video

Responding to the criticism, Dahiya said people didn’t see that he had not slept for 2 nights just like those who were at the protest site

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:00 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vijeta Dahiya responds in a video on Instagram @vijetadahiya1
Advertisement

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday removed its spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya from the post after a video surfaced showing him eating a burger during the police crackdown on the outfit’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

Advertisement

In a statement, the CJP said Dahiya’s conduct was inconsistent with the values of the movement.

Advertisement

Responding to the criticism, Dahiya said people didn’t see that he had not slept for two nights just like those who were at the protest site. “You hold me accountable as if it is my job to be a protester.”

Advertisement

The CJP has condemned the “deeply insensitive actions” of Dahiya.

“We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“In response, we are removing Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party and relieving him of all the official duties,” it added.

The controversy erupted after a video circulating on social media showed Dahiya at a fast-food outlet near Jantar Mantar while the police were using force against protesters attempting to march towards Parliament. In the clip, a person is also seen questioning why he (Dahiya) was at the restaurant instead of being with the protesters.

Responding to the criticism, Dahiya posted a video of himself eating a burger and dismissed the controversy.

“Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That’s it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good,” he said.

He also said people were ignoring the work done by those involved in the protest.

“What people don’t see is that I haven’t slept for two nights, just like those who are at the protest site. You hold me accountable as if it is my job to be a protester. You haven’t elected me to this position,” Dahiya said in Hindi.

The controversy comes a day after the police on Monday used batons and tear gas shells to disperse protesters during the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, organised to press for accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts