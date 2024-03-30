Defacement of public property

The civic authorities are yet to devise a foolproof plan to curb the menace of defacement of public properties in the city. Hundreds of posters, banners and publicity material have been pasted on walls, electric poles, tree guards and every available space on the roads in various localities. The authorities must impose penalties on the violators. Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Accumulated waste an eyesore in Gurugram

Poor sanitary conditions have been prevailing in Gurugram’s Sector 15 for long. Heaps of garbage lying near the community centre are no less than an eyesore for the residents. The problem has been brought to the notice of the MC authorities several times, but no change has taken place on the ground. The officials must ensure that the waste is removed at the earliest. Arun Bansal, Gurugram

