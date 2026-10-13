Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honours Asiad medallists from Services

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday felicitated sportspersons from the defence forces who bagged 27 medals at the recently concluded Asian Games in Japan. The sportspersons from the defence forces bagged six gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze medals.

The Ministry of Defence said this was the best-ever performance at the prestigious international sporting event. Ninety-two athletes from the three Services competed in 19 disciplines, and made a contribution to India’s fourth-place finish. Overall, the Indian contingent won 85 medals comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals.

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Interacting with the sportspersons, the minister attributed their success to discipline, hard work, team spirit and sporting excellence. He said the journey to winning a medal involved immense dedication, early-morning training, gym sessions, injuries, recovery and consistent effort while balancing unit duties with sports preparations and staying away from families.

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Rajnath Singh highlighted the role played by the Army’s Mission Olympic Wing in identifying talented athletes, nurturing their potential, providing scientific training and world-class sports facilities, and preparing them for international competitions. He also acknowledged the contribution of coaches, support staff, physiotherapists, nutritionists and the families of athletes, emphasising that a champion is never made in isolation.

Rajnath Singh called for a focused and systematic approach towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, urging trainers and support staff to continue guiding athletes with dedication and professionalism.

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He urged them to set higher goals and deliver an even better performance at the Olympics. Chief of the Army Staff Gen Dhiraj Seth and other senior officials were present on the occasion.