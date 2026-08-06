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Home / Delhi / Delayed diagnosis, low awareness hamper lung transplants: Expert

Delayed diagnosis, low awareness hamper lung transplants: Expert

Thoracic surgeon flags indoor pollution as bigger threat than outdoor

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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As Delhi’s BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital launched its comprehensive lung transplant programme on Wednesday, doctors highlighted the challenges that continue to prevent many patients from receiving life-saving treatment in time.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Dr Pramoj Jindal, Senior Director of Thoracic Surgery and Lung Transplantation, said the biggest hurdle was that patients are often referred for transplantation only after their disease has reached an advanced stage.

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According to him, delayed referrals, a lack of awareness and difficulties in accessing treatment continue to affect patient outcomes.

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“The first problem is that referrals are delayed, putting patients at much higher risk. Another issue is the difficulty in accessing medicines,” he said.

Dr Jindal said these challenges require policy-level interventions rather than isolated efforts by individual hospitals.

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Explaining the role of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), a key component of the hospital’s new programme, Dr Jindal said it should not be viewed as a first-line treatment. Instead, it serves as temporary life support for patients.

“Just as dialysis supports patients with kidney failure until a transplant, ECMO supports the lungs,” he said.

Dr Jindal said lung transplantation currently has a survival rate of around 85 to 90 per cent, but outcomes decline significantly when patients are referred too late.

He also flagged air pollution as a growing concern for respiratory health but noted that indoor air pollution remains a greater threat for many Indians than outdoor pollution.

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