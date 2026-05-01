Delays hit approvals under Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana

Delays in submitting vaccination certificates are slowing approvals under Delhi’s Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, with only a fraction of applications cleared so far, according to official data accessed by The Tribune.

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Out of 5,013 applications received till April 29, only 101 have been approved, reflecting an approval rate of just about 2.01 per cent. While 1,252 applications are currently under process, a large chunk — 3,287, remains pending, indicating a significant bottleneck in verification and clearance.

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Officials attributed the delay primarily to missing or incomplete vaccination certificates. As the immunisation document is not a mandatory field on the application portal, many beneficiaries have not uploaded it, slowing down scrutiny at the district level. The authorities said the system would be updated to make the requirement more streamlined and reduce delays.

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District-wise data shows the highest number of applications were received from North district (1,682), followed by Central (789) and South West (751), while New Delhi recorded the lowest at 58 applications.

Further analysis of application status reveals that apart from the approved cases, 286 have been verified, 71 marked under objection, 11 remain in draft stage, and only five have been rejected so far.

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The scheme, notified by the Department of Women and Child Development on March 30 and operational since April 1, replaces the earlier Ladli Scheme. It aims to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 61,000 in stages, which can grow to approximately Rs 1.20 lakh with interest upon maturity. Introduced by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year, the scheme is designed to support girls from birth through education milestones, with funds accessible upon reaching adulthood. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had also talked about this scheme in the Budget session earlier in March.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to strengthen the digital infrastructure of the scheme. The online application system is being developed by the National Informatics Centre, with technical manpower deployment currently awaiting approval.

Interim support is being provided by technical teams from the department to ensure progress on system design and workflow mapping.

Officials said coordination with cloud service providers is also in progress to ensure timely deployment of the platform, adding that the development was being closely monitored to avoid further delays in implementation.

Despite the slow start, the authorities maintain that the groundwork for the scheme is progressing steadily, and bottlenecks are being addressed to ensure smoother processing of applications in the coming weeks.