Delegates from 50 countries to gather in Capital for International cultural conference

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) will organise a three-day international conference on India’s cultural links with the world at Vigyan Bhawan from October 14 to 16. Delegates, ambassadors and scholars from 50 countries will participate in discussions on shared cultural heritage and civilisational exchanges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering through a special video message, while Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inaugurate the conference. Organised under the Ministry of Culture’s Global Engagement Scheme, the event will cover 10 themes, including religious traditions, knowledge systems, languages, art, textiles, cuisine, performing arts, trade and diaspora communities.

Advertisement

Titled ‘Brihattar Bharat: International Conference on Bharat’s Cultural Connections across the Globe’, the conference coincides with the centenary of the Greater India Society, also known as Brihattar Bharat Parishad. Indian scholars established the society in Calcutta on October 14, 1926, with Rabindranath Tagore as its spiritual guide. It sought to promote scholarly engagement with India’s wider civilisational interactions.

Advertisement

The conference aims to revisit these historical connections through fresh research, interdisciplinary perspectives and international collaboration. Participants from countries such as China, Japan, Mongolia, Nepal and Iran will discuss how Indian cultural, philosophical, artistic, linguistic and religious traditions spread across regions and adapted to local contexts.

The discussions will examine cultural exchanges facilitated by maritime trade, pilgrimage, scholarship, diplomacy and migration. Their legacy is evident in Sanskrit and Pali inscriptions across Southeast Asia, heritage sites such as Angkor Wat, Borobudur, Prambanan and Bagan, and the spread of Buddhist traditions across Central and East Asia. The influence of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata on literary and theatrical traditions in several Asian countries will also feature in the discussions.

Advertisement

An exhibition titled ‘Common Cultural Heritage of Asia’ will be organised alongside the conference to showcase historical and cultural links between India and other Asian countries.

The academic sessions will cover early civilisational exchanges, the transmission of religious and philosophical ideas, the movement of languages and manuscripts, shared artistic traditions, culinary exchanges and performing arts. They will also examine the role of trade networks and diaspora communities in preserving cultural identities.

The conference is being held under the Brihattar Bharat Scheme (2026–2031), administered by IGNCA under the Ministry of Culture’s Global Engagement Scheme. The initiative aims to support research, documentation, preservation, digitisation and global dissemination of shared cultural heritage through exhibitions, publications, archival projects and international academic partnerships.

The scheme will also explore joint research and publications, new areas for cultural documentation, collaborative nominations for UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme and multinational nominations for Intangible Cultural Heritage. A proposed Brihattar Bharat Portal is envisaged to facilitate the documentation and global dissemination of this shared heritage.