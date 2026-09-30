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Home / Delhi / Delhi: 1 killed, 3 hurt as car rams into stationary truck

Delhi: 1 killed, 3 hurt as car rams into stationary truck

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:51 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Accident occurred on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat's Anand district. Representative image/File
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A 25-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a car rammed into a stationary truck near the Badarpur Metro station around 1 am in southeast Delhi on Tuesday, the police said.

The accident took place when the car, bearing a Delhi registration number, was travelling from Faridabad towards Delhi, they said.

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The deceased, identified as Sumit, was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

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The three injured persons were identified as Imran (25), an unidentified man aged around 30 and Somender Nath (35), a resident of Shyam Colony in Faridabad. They are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind. Cops said efforts were on to identify and trace him. The police seized the truck, registered in Faridabad in the name of Shri Radhekrishna Transport Service.

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