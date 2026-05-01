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Home / Delhi / Delhi: 1,030 students get degrees at Ambedkar varsity convocation

Delhi: 1,030 students get degrees at Ambedkar varsity convocation

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:21 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu presents degrees to students in the presence of CM Rekha Gupta in New Delhi. MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi celebrated its 14th Annual Convocation Ceremony on Thursday with grandeur and academic pride, as 1,030 students were awarded degrees across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

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The ceremony began with a grand academic procession led by Lieutenant-Governor and Chancellor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood, in the presence of faculty members, deans and distinguished guests.

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Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather presented the University’s annual report and highlighted key academic achievements and institutional initiatives undertaken during the 2024–25 academic session.

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Out of the total graduating students, 331 received undergraduate degrees, 640 postgraduate degrees, 48 were awarded PhDs and 11 students received postgraduate diplomas.

Highlighting the University’s commitment towards gender inclusion in higher education, she said, “72.92% of our PhD graduates are women and that women constitute 62.62% of our UG and PG graduates, highlighting a strong affirmation of our sustained commitment to gender equity in higher education.”

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Degrees were conferred in a wide range of disciplines including Business Administration, Economics, Education, English, Film Studies, History, Law, Mathematics, Psychology, Sociology, Visual Art and Women’s and Gender Studies among others.

L-G Sandhu stressed the importance of value-based education rooted in social justice and equity. He called upon educational institutions to move beyond conventional systems and create broader opportunities for skill development, diversity and youth leadership.

CM Gupta praised the University’s growth and holistic approach towards education. Encouraging students to be “successful yet sensitive, competitive yet compassionate,” she urged them to use their education in service of society and contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. She also appreciated the University for carrying forward the ideals of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Addressing the students, Sood congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to combine academic excellence with social responsibility. He urged students to adopt emerging technologies responsibly and use innovation for nation building and social welfare.

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