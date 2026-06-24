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Home / Delhi / Delhi: 12 rescued as fire breaks out at Takia Kale Khan

Delhi: 12 rescued as fire breaks out at Takia Kale Khan

No casualties reported

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:01 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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A major fire broke out late Monday night at Takia Kale Khan, triggering a large-scale rescue operation by the Delhi Police, fire services and other emergency agencies.

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Officials said 12 people, including entire families living in the area, were safely evacuated before the flames could spread further.

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According to police, a PCR call regarding the fire was received at around 11.32 pm on June 22. Senior police officers and personnel rushed to the spot and found that old furniture, timber and other combustible material stored at the site had caught fire.

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As flames engulfed the area, the police teams began evacuating residents from nearby dwellings. Officials said some locals were initially reluctant to leave their homes, but police personnel persuaded them to move to safety. A total of 12 people were rescued from the danger zone.

Twenty fire tenders and nine CATS ambulances were deployed to the spot. After nearly three hours of firefighting operations, the blaze was brought under control.

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