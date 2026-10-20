Delhi: 1,467 sanitation workers regularised in 2 months

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has regularised 1,467 sanitation workers in the past two months, with around 400 more set to be regularised before Diwali, Mayor Pravesh Wahi said on Monday. The civic body aims to regularise 7,630 sanitation workers over the next three months, he added.

Addressing a press conference at the MCD headquarters, Wahi said the corporation had also appointed dependants of deceased sanitation workers to 542 daily-wage posts on compassionate grounds.

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Of the sanitation workers regularised, 505 belonged to the 1998-2000 and 2000-2002 batches, the Mayor said. In October, 109 dependants of deceased sanitation workers were appointed on compassionate grounds, while 111 Assistant Sanitation Inspectors were promoted to the post of Sanitation Inspector.

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Wahi said the regularisation would provide greater employment stability and social security to workers and their families, acknowledging their contribution to maintaining Delhi’s cleanliness.

“Sanitation workers are the backbone of Delhi’s cleanliness system. Recognising their contribution and safeguarding their interests are among the primary responsibilities of the MCD,” he said.

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He added that the corporation was working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to safeguard employees’ rights and address their concerns.

Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma, Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav and Environment Management Services Committee chairperson Sandeep Kapoor were also present at the press conference.