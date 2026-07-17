Delhi: 2 held for mowing down traffic cop

Two men were arrested for allegedly mowing down a traffic police personnel while he was performing his duty on the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border in outer north district, officials said.

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The arrested men were identified as Kuldeep (Karan) and Neeraj. Their Maruti Suzuki Baleno was impounded by cops.

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An FIR under Sections 281 (negligence driving) and 106 (1) (causing death of a person through rash or negligent acts that do not amount to culpable homicide) of the BNS was registered at the Alipur police station in outer North Delhi.

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According to the police, Amit was regulating traffic at the Singhu border around 6 pm on Wednesday when a speeding car rammed into him from behind.

A native of Sonepat in Haryana, Amit is survived by his wife, two children and parents.

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Amit had recently been promoted from the post of constable.

A fellow head constable remembered him as a hardworking and humble officer.