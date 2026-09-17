Delhi: 2 snatchers nabbed after injuring cop

A police constable’s quick response helped foil the escape bid of 2 snatchers who rammed their motorcycle into his bike and assaulted him during a patrol in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram, officials said.

Head Constable Ramesh Kumar of the Keshav Puram police station was patrolling near the A-1 Block Gurudwara on September 13 when he noticed two masked wearing helmets riding suspiciously.

Advertisement

When he signalled them to stop, the duo accelerated and deliberately rammed their motorcycle into his bike, knocking him down.

Advertisement

Despite being injured, the head constable, managed to catch both men before police arrived. The accused were identified as Sahil (24), and Sunny (25), both residents of Mangolpuri. The police said the motorcycle they were riding had been stolen from Mangolpuri.

Two mobile phones were seized from Sunny. The police said they recovered two more motorcycles and a scooter stolen from Ashok Vihar, Shalimar Bagh and Mangolpuri.