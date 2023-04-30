Delhi: 22-year-old stabbed to death for refusing cigarette

IANS
New Delhi, April 30
A 22-year-old youth was stabbed by two persons after he denied them cigarettes in North-East Delhi's Nand Nagri area.
The police said the incident took place on April 28, at around 11:15 p.m. near E-3 Block Nand Nagri Park.
"Victim Fahim was roaming in the park when two persons approached him. They asked Fahim to give them a cigarette to smoke. When Fahim denied, they stabbed him," the police said.
The police said that a case of attempt to murder was lodged and investigation was taken up. Later, following a tip off the police apprehended the two accused, who have been identified as Ravinder and Chetan, alias Lucky.
"Both groups had fought with each other over a petty issue about five months ago," the police said.
Further investigation in the matter is on.
