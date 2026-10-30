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Home / Delhi / Delhi: 25-yr-old held for duping citizens by promising jobs in Russia

Delhi: 25-yr-old held for duping citizens by promising jobs in Russia

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:26 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly duping Indian citizens through a fake recruitment website that promised employment opportunities in Russia.

A court has remanded the accused, Aman Kumar, in police custody till October 30.

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The FIR was lodged by the police following complaint by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India after it reportedly received 17 complaints from Indian citizens who alleged that they had been cheated through the website, www.embassytest.com, and a LinkedIn account allegedly impersonating the embassy.

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A senior police official, requesting anonymity, confirmed the arrest. The case was registered with the Cyber Cell of the New Delhi district. During the investigation, the police traced payment transactions linked to a merchant named EMBASSYTEST, with the payment infrastructure reportedly connected to Stripe Payments and PayPal. Investigators identified Kumar as the alleged operator of the fraud. He is suspected of running the operation from the UK. Immigration records showed that he travelled to the UK in December 2025 and returned to India on October 11, 2026. “Two mobile phones containing alleged evidence have been seized. The police are now investigating the alleged involvement of other associates, the financial trail involving around 50 transactions, the operation of the website and the identities of other people suspected to be involved in the fraud. Further investigation is on.

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