26-year-old woman dies riding pillion on a bike taxi in Delhi

A 26-year-old woman riding pillion on a bike taxi was killed after the two-wheeler skidded on the Shahdara flyover in Delhi, police said on Monday.

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The deceased, identified as Neelam, a resident of Karawal Nagar, was on her way to work in the Jhilmil area when the accident occurred, an officer said.

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Police said they received information from GTB Hospital regarding the admission of a woman with multiple injuries.

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During inquiry, it was found that Neelam had hired a motorcycle taxi to reach her workplace. The two-wheeler allegedly skidded on the Shahdara flyover, causing grievous injuries to her, the officer said.

She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed, the officer said.

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A case has been registered against the rider, identified as Dharamvir, who has been apprehended.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the accident. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.