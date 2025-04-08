DT
PT
Delhi: 3 cops suspended for delaying FIR in bike theft case

Delhi: 3 cops suspended for delaying FIR in bike theft case

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:05 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Three Gurugram police personnel, including a Station House Officer (SHO), were suspended for delaying the registration of an FIR in a motorcycle theft case. A departmental inquiry also has been initiated against them.

Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora took the action in the matter after it was found that the officials had reportedly postponed the registration of the FIR by 20 days.

In his complaint, Rajiv Kumar, a native of Bihar, he said on February 8, he had informed the police officials that his motorcycle was stolen in Sector 4 of IMT, Manesar. After many days, when his FIR was not registered, he filed a complaint with the Police Commissioner.

“Whenever I went to the police station, I was sent back. I requested the Investigating Officer, Head Constable Surrender Kumar, that my case was getting delayed and I wouldn’t be able to claim insurance,” Rajiv said.

Police Commissioner Arora suspended Inspector Devender Kumar, SHO; Head Constable Surender Kumar and Munshi Ravinder with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry also has been initiated against them.

