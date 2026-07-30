Delhi: 30-yr-old killed, woman injured in knife attack

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a park in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area on Wednesday afternoon after he was allegedly attacked by a group of youths following an altercation. Police said a woman accompanying him was also stabbed and sustained injuries.

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According to the police, a PCR call reporting the stabbing was received at around 3.33 pm. A police team rushed to Khimman Singh Park in Ashok Vihar, where they found Devki (26), a resident of Jahangirpuri, and Sunil (30), a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district.

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In her statement to the police, Devki alleged that three to four youths approached them in the park. An altercation reportedly broke out over an unspecified issue, following which one of the assailants attacked both of them with a knife before the group fled the scene. Sunil sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Devki also suffered stab injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, police said. A juvenile was apprehended in connection with the case.