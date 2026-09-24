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Home / Delhi / Delhi: 379 held during area domination exercise

Delhi: 379 held during area domination exercise

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:12 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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All four drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Photo for representation
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As many as 379 people were apprehended during a two-day Delhi Police area-domination drive across parks and other vulnerable public spaces in the Central Range, officials said on Wednesday.

The coordinated Combing and Search Operations (CASO), conducted on September 22 and 23, covered parks, subways, foot-overbridges, flyovers and other identified vulnerable locations. The exercise was aimed at deterring unlawful activities and ensuring public spaces remained safe and accessible.

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The highest number of apprehensions was recorded in Patel Nagar, where five parks were checked and 82 persons were apprehended under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. In Darya Ganj, five parks were checked and 66 persons were apprehended, while 60 were detained under the same provision during checks in several parks in the Kamla Market area.

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In the Jama Masjid area, 45 persons were proceeded against under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, besides preventive action under the BNSS. At Prasad Nagar, 23 persons were proceeded against under Section 40(A) of the Delhi Excise Act, with additional action under the Gambling Act and Excise Act.

Police also carried out operations in Hauz Qazi, DBG Road and Rajinder Nagar. Three vehicles were seized during the operation in Kamla Market.

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The exercise is also being used to identify civic deficiencies that could affect public safety, including inadequate lighting, broken fencing, encroachments, vulnerable entry and exit points and problem areas around parks, subways and foot-overbridges. Deficiencies requiring intervention by the MCD, PWD and other civic agencies will be referred to the concerned departments.

The drive has a particular focus on women’s safety. Eighteen additional women constables have been sanctioned and posted to the Women Police Station, North District.

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