Delhi: 432 schoolgirls get bicycles under Vidya Vahini Yojana

As many as 432 Class IX girl students received bicycles at a government school in Janakpuri on Tuesday under the Delhi Government’s Vidya Vahini Yojana, with Education Minister Ashish Sood stressing the need to promote independence and self-confidence among students alongside academic excellence. Addressing students and parents at a government girls’ school in the constituency, Sood said nearly 26,000 bicycles had been distributed across the Capital since the scheme was launched on July 31 this year. He urged parents to encourage their daughters to ride bicycles and become more independent.

“When a candidate applies for a job, recruiters often set the mark sheet aside first. What truly opens doors for you is how confidently you speak and how well you understand your subject. This bicycle is not just a gift, it is a tool to boost your self confidence and independence,” Sood said.

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The minister also inspected newly upgraded facilities at the school, including smart classrooms, digital libraries and language laboratories, as the government highlighted its efforts to modernise infrastructure and expand access to technology-based learning.

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According to the Education Department, 255 smart classrooms, two digital libraries, four Information and Communication Technology laboratories and five language laboratories have been established across government schools in the Janakpuri constituency.