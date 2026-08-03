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Home / Delhi / Delhi: AAP alleges bicycle procurement scam

Delhi: AAP alleges bicycle procurement scam

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:00 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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AAP on Sunday accused the Delhi Government of irregularities in the procurement of bicycles for schoolgirls, alleging the tender for the nearly Rs 90-crore purchase was tailored to favour a pre-selected bidder. The government rejected the allegations as “baseless”, saying the procurement was carried out through a transparent process.

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Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed bicycles available in the market for around Rs 4,100 were procured at about Rs 6,900 each. He alleged the tender set an unusually high turnover criterion of Rs 360 crore for companies bidding to supply 1.30 lakh bicycles, limiting competition.

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Bharadwaj further alleged the government did not hold a pre-bid meeting and ignored representations from manufacturers. He said several companies had submitted complaints to the Lieutenant-Governor, the Chief Minister and the Vigilance Department, but no action had been taken.

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Responding to the allegations, BJP MLA and Delhi Government spokesperson Harish Khurana said AAP’s claims were based solely on a complaint by a private company and were intended to divert attention from alleged irregularities under the AAP government in Punjab.

He said the bicycle procurement was conducted through a “fully transparent process” and denied any wrongdoing.

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Khurana said bicycle prices vary depending on specifications and features, rejecting AAP’s comparison of procurement rates with market prices. He also accused AAP of trying to divert attention from the alleged Punjab school bag procurement controversy and multiple examination paper leak cases.

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