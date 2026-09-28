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Home / Delhi / Delhi: AAP alleges leaders detained after FIR demand

Delhi: AAP alleges leaders detained after FIR demand

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:47 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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AAP on Sunday alleged that Delhi Police detained its leaders and workers, including Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, while they were marching to the DCP office to demand registration of an FIR against PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

According to the AAP, the leaders had gathered at Vikaspuri police station after Sahib Singh, who alleged that Verma slapped and threatened him during a road inspection, submitted a complaint but an FIR was not registered.

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The party alleged that Bharadwaj, Singh and other workers then marched towards the DCP office after staging a protest at the police station. They were subsequently detained, the AAP claimed. Bharadwaj alleged that the incident involving Singh took place in the presence of the Vikaspuri SHO and was captured on video. He questioned the police decision to conduct an inquiry instead of registering an FIR.

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Jarnail Singh alleged that despite the availability of video evidence and witnesses, police had acted against AAP leaders instead of registering a case against Verma.

The AAP demanded that an FIR be registered against the minister and alleged that the police were refusing to act despite the complaint and evidence cited by the party.

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