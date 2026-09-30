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Home / Delhi / Delhi: AAP councillor alleges casteist abuse by two cops, seeks FIR

Delhi: AAP councillor alleges casteist abuse by two cops, seeks FIR

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:44 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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AAP councillor Daulat Pawar on Tuesday filed a written complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner, alleging that two police personnel in plain clothes abused him using a casteist slur and pushed him during a gathering in west Delhi on Monday.

Pawar has sought registration of an FIR against the two personnel under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and action against the senior police officers allegedly involved in the matter.

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According to Pawar, the incident took place around 5 pm on September 28 after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited the area near Manohar Nagar Gurudwara to inspect a Public Works Department (PWD) road and spoke to the media about alleged corruption in its construction.

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Pawar said some AAP workers later went towards the Vikaspuri police station to inquire about an FIR when a man in a green T-shirt entered their gathering and allegedly began pushing him while using a casteist slur. He alleged that another man, wearing a black and grey patterned T-shirt, also pushed and abused him.

Pawar alleged that the two men were attempting to provoke a confrontation. He said they were subsequently caught and handed over to the police, but no action was taken against them at the time.

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He further claimed that it later came to light that the two men were police personnel. Pawar also alleged that a man wearing a light-blue T-shirt had used similar casteist language at the same spot on September 27, though he said it was possible that the person was also a police official.

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