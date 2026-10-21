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Home / Delhi / Delhi: AAP objects to cockroach effigy at Ramlila, demands FIR

Delhi: AAP objects to cockroach effigy at Ramlila, demands FIR

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:17 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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A glimpse of a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad at Netaji Subhash Palace (NSP) Grounds in Pitampura, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ANI
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AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj has written to the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking an FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, Shree Keshav Ramleela Committee president Ashok Goel Devraha and other organisers over the burning of a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside those of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad at a Dasehra event in Pitampura.

In his complaint, Bharadwaj alleged that the organisers had deliberately altered Hindu religious traditions and used a religious festival to target a particular section of society amid political and social tensions involving the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

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Describing the proposed act as an attempt to hurt religious sentiments and promote social enmity, he urged the authorities to register an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and take immediate legal and administrative action.

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In his letter, Bharadwaj had sought directions to prevent the burning of the effigy.

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