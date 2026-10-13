Delhi: Abhijeet Dipke criticises police move

The Delhi Police decision to remove Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites has turned the CJP’s demand to hold a demonstration in the Capital into a wider dispute over access to public spaces for political protest.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the move, saying on X that Jantar Mantar had been removed from the designated protest site list and questioning whether “tomorrow democracy” itself would be cancelled.

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CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said the organisation had met the Delhi Police shortly before the decision while seeking permission for its protest. He also sarcastically questioned why Mount Everest could not be declared a protest site.

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Another CJP leader Saurav Das called the decision “unacceptable” and “arbitrary”, alleging that it amounted to an attack on the right to peaceful assembly.