DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi ACP accused of sexual assault by woman journalist files counter-FIR over casteist slurs

Delhi ACP accused of sexual assault by woman journalist files counter-FIR over casteist slurs

FIR registered under SC/ST Act; officer alleges public humiliation, defamation and obstruction of duty during Jantar Mantar protest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:53 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi ACP Vivek Bhagat. File photo
Advertisement

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an independent journalist and others on a complaint by one of its officers alleging casteist remarks, public humiliation and defamation during a protest near Jantar Mantar earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered at Parliament Street police station under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 356(2) (Defamation) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat, posted in Connaught Place sub-division of New Delhi district.

Advertisement

Earlier, the independent journalist had alleged sexual assault charges against the ACP and an enquiry of her complaint is being investigated by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, Bhagat was performing law-and-order duty at Jantar Mantar on October 3 when he allegedly overheard the journalist making derogatory remarks about his Megh/Mehgwal caste in public view near Buta Singh roundabout and questioning his appointment as an ACP.

Bhagat stated in his complaint that he belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and alleged that he and his operator, Constable Ravi Dahiya, heard the journalist refer to his nameplate and caste identity before making the remarks.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that he ignored the remarks and continued performing his official duties.

However, around 3 pm, the journalist allegedly accused him of sexual assault during the handling and detention of protesters and, along with her colleagues, repeatedly confronted him, thereby obstructing his official work.

The FIR further alleges that the independent journalist and others staged a protest outside Parliament Street police station later that evening, raised slogans against the ACP.

Bhagat also alleged that posts and reels containing similar accusations were circulated on X and Instagram by her and certain members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ratna Singh.

The ACP claimed that the caste-related remarks, public accusations and social media posts caused him mental distress and damaged his reputation.

The FIR also mentions that the journalist's separate complaint alleging sexual assault by the ACP had been transferred to the Crime Branch and was under enquiry. — with PTI

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts